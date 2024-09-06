Melania Trump receives support from husband Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has shown his support for his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump's upcoming memoir. "If you love our former First Lady as much as me, and are ready for the Truth, buy her new book now!" the dad of five penned on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Aug. 24.

He added, "MELANIA provides an insightful perspective of her tenure as First Lady of the United States, highlighting our shared experiences, her entrepreneurial achievements, plus the challenges and triumphs she experienced since her childhood in Europe."

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The former president and first lady have been married since 2005

The former president also included a link to pre-order the book on Amazon. Melania, who married the 45th president of the United States in 2005, announced her self-titled memoir back in July. "May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me," she posted on X at the time.

The book is described as "the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path." Melania will feature stories and images that have never before been shared with the public.

According to a description on Skyhorse Publishing's website, "In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life. Melania opens up about their courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart."



Melania, 54, has said that she felt a "responsibility to clarify the facts." In a black-and-white video, promoting the memoir, Barron Trump's mother admitted, "Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me. As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts."

Melania continued, "I believe it is important to share my perspective. The truth."