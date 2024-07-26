Melania Trump to reveal 'stories and images never before shared with the public'

Former First Lady Melania Trump is sharing her story in a self-titled memoir. Former President Donald Trump's wife announced her upcoming book, titled Melania, on July 25.

"May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The memoir, which retails for $40, is described as "the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path." According to the former first lady's website, the forthcoming book will offer "an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."

© Tom Williams Former First Lady Melania Trump (pictured at the 2024 Republican National Convention) is releasing a memoir

The memoir will feature stories and photos "never before shared with the public." The book is availble for pre-order. Individuals can also order a signed copy as well as a signed collector's edition that is printed on premium art paper with a special custom white binding. The latter includes bonus photographs and a digital collectible.

While a release date was not specified, the former first lady's website notes to allow 12 to 16 weeks for delivery. News of Melania's memoir came one week after her appearance at the Republic National Convention. The former first lady watched as her husband accepted the Republican nomination for president and joined him on stage after his remarks.

© The Washington Post Melania's memoir announcement came one week after her appearance at the Republican National Convention

Melania, who was born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, has been married to the 45th president of the United States since 2005. She is the mother of Donald's youngest child, Barron Trump.

Per the White House, Melania is the second first lady to be born outside of the United States and the only first lady to become a naturalized U.S. citizen. Melania has said in the past that serving at the first lady of the United States was "the greatest honor" of her life.