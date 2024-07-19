Melania and Ivanka Trump take the stage at the RCN showing support for Donald Trump [PHOTOS]

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump showed their support for Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The former first lady and the former first daughter surprised the audience after taking the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Rumors about their appearance were confirmed earlier this week after Eric Trump revealed in an interview that they would be standing side by side supporting Trump. Ivanka and Melania were all smiles as the former president signed documents to accept the GOP nomination in the upcoming election.

© Joe Raedle

Melania took the stage in an all-red ensemble, while Ivanka decided to wear a similar all-white look. The pair wore elegant suits for the event and styled their hair straight. “Ivanka has been an incredible supporter of my father,” Eric, who was also present, revealed on Tuesday. “There’s no family in political history that has remained closer," he added.

© GrosbyGroup

Ivanka's support comes after it was reported that she would not be involved in politics following her exit from The White House. The former first daughter served as a senior advisor from 2017 to 2021 during the Trump administration.

© ANGELA WEISS

Ivanka attended the event with her husband Jared Kushner, and was photographed next to Tiffany Trump, who also wore white. Trump has been receiving a lot of support and appreciation from his family, following the assassination attempt.

© Chip Somodevilla

His 17-year-old granddaughter was also present on Wednesday and shared a personal story. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me," Kai Trump said, adding that to her "he’s just a normal grandpa.”

Meanwhile, Melania shared a statement after the attack. “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she said.