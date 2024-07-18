Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, shares emotional statement at the RNC: 'It was heartbreaking'

Donald Trump has received a lot of appreciation at the Republican National Convention, including from his family. The former president's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai, was one of the speakers at the event, who shared a personal side of Trump, describing him as "caring and loving."

"The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person," Kai said after taking the stage, explaining that she sees a different side of him. "But I know him for who he is. He is very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country. And he will fight every single day to make America great again."

© Chip Somodevilla

The pair have been previously spotted spending quality time at the gold court, as they both share a passion for the sport. "He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his," she revealed. "But then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later."

© KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI Donald Trump Jr. welcomes his daughter Kai Madison Trump to the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing," she said. Kai also reacted to the assassination attempt the former president suffered. "On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot," she said.

© KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Kai continued; "And I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person. A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell, and he's still standing."

Trump's family has been by his side during the RNC, including Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.