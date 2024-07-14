Ivanka Trump reacts to shooting at Trump rally: 'I love you Dad, today and always'

Ivanka Trump has broken her silence following a possible assassination attempt on their father, Donald Trump. "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," the former first daughter posted on X (formerly) Twitter after the Trump rally shooting on July 13.

"I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country," Ivanka added. "I love you Dad, today and always."

The former president's older sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, also shared messages on social media. Alongside a photo of his dad with a bloody ear and one fist up in the air after the shooting, Don Jr. wrote on X: "He'll never stop fighting to Save America." Eric posted the same picture on X, writing: "THIS IS THE FIGHTER AMERICA NEEDS!"

On Truth Social, the 45th president of the United States wrote that he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," President Trump penned. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

In a statement, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said: "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation."

After the incident on Saturday, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung released a statement saying: "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act." Steven also confirmed that the former president was "fine" and was "being checked out at a local medical facility," adding, "More details will follow."

Former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Elon Musk and others have also reacted to the rally shooting. Scroll to see what they and others are saying:

Barack Obama:

President Joe Biden:

Marla Maples:



Elon Musk:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu:



Conor McGregor:

Ashley Judd: