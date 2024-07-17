Ivanka and Melania Trump to join Eric and Tiffany Trump at RCN: "They’re coming in"

It seems Melania and Ivanka Trump will be showing their support for Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention, as confirmed by Eric Trump. The former president's son revealed that they will "certainly" be in attendance, following the assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

During his latest interview with CBS Mornings, Eric was asked about Melania and Ivanka, who have been absent during the campaign. "They're coming in," he said to the publication, making his supporters show their excitement online.

© Andrew Harnik Eric and Tiffany Trump on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“They’re coming in full force and effect, so they’ll certainly be here,” he insisted, explaining that Ivanka has always shown support for her father. “Ivanka’s been an incredible supporter of my father, I think you know that, she’s been in the White House for a four-year period of time and loves him dearly,” he added.

Despite the interview, Melania and Ivanka have yet to be announced as speakers at the RNC. “There’s no family I don’t think in political history that’s remained closer than our family," Eric recently stated. “They’ve done everything to try and destroy this family. They’ve done everything they could to try and break up this family, to separate this family, in so many ways with like the ruthless attacks."

© Joe Raedle

Meanwhile, Melania shared a statement after the attack. “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she said.

The news comes after Ivanka said that she did “not plan to be involved in politics” and wanted to instead focus on her family life in Miami.