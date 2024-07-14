Ivanka Trump met with dad Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on him: Details

Ivanka Trump was with her dad, former President Donald Trump, after a shooter tried to assassinate him at his rally on Saturday. Sources close to the campaign told HOLA! USA that the former first daughter spoke with her father on the phone while he was in the hospital, before meeting him in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“She is currently in Bedminster where she’s been primarily living this summer and met him upon his arrival last night as well as this morning,” the source said on Sunday, July 14.

The attempted assassination on the 45th president of the United States took place on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. President Trump later wrote on Truth Social that he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," the dad of five shared. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

© Anna Moneymaker Ivanka Trump met her dad in New Jersey after the shooting, which happened in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13

One rally attendee, identified as Corey Comperatore, was killed on Saturday, and two other spectators were injured.

Ivanka took to her social media accounts after the shooting to express her gratitude to the secret service and law enforcement officers for their swift actions. “Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she penned. "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always."

On Sunday, Ivanka marked the two-year anniversary of her mother, Ivana Trump’s death, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that she believes her late mom was looking after President Trump. “Two years ago today, my mom passed away. I believe she was watching over Dad last night during the attempt on his life,” the Women Who Work author wrote. “I miss her every day and pray for the safety of the family and friends she left behind.”

A source confirmed to HOLA! USA that Ivanka, who was an advisor to her dad during his time in the White House, will join her father and the family on Thursday in Milwaukee for President Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.