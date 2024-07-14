King Felipe and Queen Letizia wish President Donald Trump a 'full recovery' after shooting: Read His Majesty's message

King Felipe of Spain sent a personal message to former President Donald Trump following Saturday's shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. In an open letter addressed to "Your excellency Donald Trump former President of the United States of America," His Majesty condemned the act of violence and expressed his and Queen Letizia's "solidarity." The Spanish King said (translated to English): "Shocked by the terrible attack that you have suffered during an electoral event in Pennsylvania, I want to send you, together with the Queen, our solidarity and relief in knowing that your injuries are not serious."

"I also want to express to all the dear people of the United States of America my strongest condemnation of any act of violence, even more so when it is directed against the values of democracy," Felipe continued. "The Queen joins me too, Mr President, in wishing you a full recovery, as well as those injured, and in sending our condolences to the family of the deceased. I take this opportunity to convey to you the testimony of my highest consideration and personal esteem."

© MANDEL NGAN King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain pictured with former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in 2018

An apparent attempted assassination of the 45th president of the United States took place at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement on Saturday evening that "at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue" and that "US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

Following the incident, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," the former commander-in-chief penned. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

President Trump also thanked the secret service and law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting and expressed his condolences to the family of the individual, who was killed at the rally, as well as to the family of the person who was injured. He wrote, "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."