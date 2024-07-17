Ivanka Trump celebrates her daughter Arabella's 13th birthday.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's daughter is officially a teenager. The couple's oldest child, Arabella, is celebrating her 13th birthday today July 17. To celebrate the special day, Ivanka shared a gallery of photos on Instagram with her 7.5 million followers of her only daughter, "Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream," she wrote in the caption.

In the gallery of photos was a look at how she celebrated. The teenager is a Swiftie, and they had a white heart-shaped cake with Taylor Swift's lyric, "Boys only want love if it's torture." They also threw her what looked like a sweet all-white party. Arabella posed with friends while wearing a crown, and they had a cupcake-making station with customized aprons for her guests.

Arabella is proving to be a girl with many talents and interests, like music and sports. "Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish," Ivanka reflected. In the comments was Ivanka's new bestie, Kim Kardashian, who wrote, "Happy Birthday Arabella."

The teenager has already had a very colorful life, experiencing a lot with her famous parents. She attended the Anant Ambani wedding, and in the slideshow, Ivanka shared a photo of her in what looks like a Ferris wheel in a traditional Indian dress.

The teenager is also the big sister to Joseph Frederick, 10, and Theodore James, 8. Ivanka has been focusing on her family since stepping back from politics, but there are rumors that she might be inching back with her dad's campaign. When he first announced he was running, she issued a statement, "I love my father very much," she said. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."