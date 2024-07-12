Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kim Kardashian, and more stars at the Anant Ambani wedding
Kim and Khloé Kardashian

WEDDING OF THE YEAR

Anant Ambani wedding: Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and more stars in attendance

Their three-day wedding begins today

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 12, 2024 3:58 PM EDT

The wedding of the year has arrived. India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant have had pre-wedding parties, pouring money into star-studded performers. Now, the day has finally come, and celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian were invited to what is sure to be an extravagant affair. After paying a reported $10M to Justin Bieber and $6M to Rihanna, the wedding will take place over three days, beginning today. A few stars have arrived, but we will likely see more throughout the weekend.  The Ambani family looks pleased in photos released July 12th.

Ambani Family © Hindustan Times
Ambani Family

Check out some of the stars (updating).

Agueda Lopez looked stunning in her gold look with emerald jewels.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian

Kim and Khloé Kardashian

If there's one thing the Kardashians love it's playing dress up. Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian had the opportunity to wear a Saree and traditional Indian jewelry and looked elated. Kim went for red, which has social media talking because it's the same color the bride wears in India, while Koko went for white and gold.

Luis Fonsi© IG: @LuisFonsi

Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi was one of the famous Latinos invited to the wedding. He chose a stunning black and gold sherwani for the occasion. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas © Getty

Priyanka Chopra, who was born in India, and Nick Jonas looked stunning for the wedding. Chopra is no stranger to a saree, and she chose a gorgeous orange look while Jonas went for pink. 

John Cena© The Grosby Group

John Cena

John Cena was all smiles at the wedding, flashing the peace sign in his light blue sherwani. 

