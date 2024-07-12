Anant Ambani wedding: Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and more stars in attendance

The wedding of the year has arrived. India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant have had pre-wedding parties, pouring money into star-studded performers. Now, the day has finally come, and celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian were invited to what is sure to be an extravagant affair. After paying a reported $10M to Justin Bieber and $6M to Rihanna, the wedding will take place over three days, beginning today. A few stars have arrived, but we will likely see more throughout the weekend. The Ambani family looks pleased in photos released July 12th.

© Hindustan Times Ambani Family

Check out some of the stars (updating).

Agueda Lopez looked stunning in her gold look with emerald jewels.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian If there's one thing the Kardashians love it's playing dress up. Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian had the opportunity to wear a Saree and traditional Indian jewelry and looked elated. Kim went for red, which has social media talking because it's the same color the bride wears in India, while Koko went for white and gold.

© IG: @LuisFonsi Luis Fonsi Luis Fonsi was one of the famous Latinos invited to the wedding. He chose a stunning black and gold sherwani for the occasion.

© Getty Priyanka Chopra, who was born in India, and Nick Jonas looked stunning for the wedding. Chopra is no stranger to a saree, and she chose a gorgeous orange look while Jonas went for pink.