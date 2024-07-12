Khloé Kardashian reveals feelings about semaglutide, the famous weight loss injection

Khloé Kardashian, 40, opened up about her public weight loss journey, revealing her struggles and the methods she used to reshape her body. With honesty and a touch of humor, the reality star shared her thoughts on the trendy weight loss drug Ozempic and her newfound love for working out.

In a heartfelt confessional during "The Kardashians," Khloé expressed how exercise has become a vital part of her life for both physical and mental benefits. "Working out is something that makes me happy," she said. "To do something that is this authentic to me, something that I genuinely love, makes my heart so happy."

Despite her enthusiasm for fitness, Khloé acknowledged that it took time to discover this passion. She admitted that if the popular semaglutide brand had been available during her earlier struggles, she likely would have tried it. "When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it cause I tried any other thing," she said, referencing the diabetes drug that has gained popularity as a weight loss tool.

Khloé has been candid about her past attempts to lose weight, including the notorious cayenne pepper and lemon juice diet. Reflecting on those times, she shared, "I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that's a lifestyle change." Her journey has led her to a healthier, more sustainable weight-loss approach. "So I really want to encourage healthiness, and not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active," she emphasized. "I don't really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."

Today, Khloé relies on circuit training with cardio intervals to maintain her fitness. "I'm always spiking my heart rate up and down," she said, describing her routine. This approach not only keeps her in shape but also keeps her workouts exciting and challenging.

Khloé also revealed her strategy for preparing for photoshoots, where she knows she'll be showing a lot of skin. "For a shoot ... where I know I'm going to be showing a lot of skin, I definitely work out much harder," she admitted. However, she balances her hard work with a well-deserved treat. "I always celebrate with a full large pizza. Just cheese — I'm a kid's menu type of girl," she said with a smile.

In May, she opened up about her fears regarding weight gain after welcoming her daughter, True Thompson, expressing concerns about returning to a state she once dreaded.

After giving birth, Khloé found herself at 204 pounds, which stirred memories of past insecurities. She confided in the SHE MD podcast, revealing her apprehensions about facing a journey she had navigated before. The prospect of regaining the weight she had worked so hard to shed was daunting, yet Khloé approached it with determination.