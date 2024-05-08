Khloé Kardashian shares her weight gain fears and struggles with body image

Khloé Kardashian has often been candid about her body image and weight struggles. Recently, she opened up about her fears regarding weight gain after welcoming her daughter, True Thompson, expressing concerns about returning to a state she once dreaded.

After giving birth, Khloé found herself at 204 pounds, which stirred memories of past insecurities. She confided in the SHE MD podcast, revealing her apprehensions about facing a journey she had navigated before. The prospect of regaining the weight she had worked so hard to shed was daunting, yet Khloé approached it with determination.

Khloé Kardashian in 2008, 2026 and 2022

Reflecting on her journey, Khloé admitted to a longstanding battle with weight. Standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, she faced unique challenges within her family dynamic, being the tallest Kardashian sister while growing up being called the “chubby” one. Throughout her life, she grappled with being overweight, often feeling out of shape despite her athleticism and participation in sports.

Khloé Kardashian’s post-pregnancy weight loss journey

Khloé acknowledged her past struggles as an emotional eater, describing a cycle of indulgence followed by regret and self-recrimination. However, she refused to let setbacks define her, gradually implementing lifestyle changes that paved the way for sustainable transformation.

“I used to be a major emotional eater for sure, but then when I was done, I would always be like, ‘Wait!’ I would feel so good eating. And then ... so bad after,” she said. “And then I would cry and probably do it again because I was sad so I needed the ice cream again. And it was this crazy repeat cycle, but I gave myself a lot of patience and I just took my time.”

Khloé‘s weight loss journey wasn’t just about shedding pounds. She embraced a holistic approach, focusing on her physical and emotional well-being. Cutting out unhealthy habits one by one, she adopted a more mindful approach to nutrition and exercise, recognizing the importance of patience and self-compassion. “I would, let’s say, cut out all sodas. Little by little, I would cut things out,” she said. “I would do that for a week and then cut out one other thing because I realized, I did every diet under the sun when I was younger.”