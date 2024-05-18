Who is Cassie’s husband Alex Fine?

Many are sending their love to Cassie today after CNN published a disturbing video showing her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, assaulting her in a hotel. Soon after, her husband, Alex Fine, had fans thankful that she found him when he shared a letter he wrote in support of domestic violence victims.



“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women,” he wrote. It’s a message the world needs to read, and as a father of two, brings hope that their men like him in the world. Who is the man that has people saying, “Thank you?” Read more about the 31-year-old below.

Alex’s work and hobbies

Fine grew up in Lake Orion, Michigan, and played football for Central Michigan University. The former Division 1 football player was a defensive back between 2012 and 2014.

The multi-talented athlete then began a career as a professional Bull-Rider, physical trainer, model, actor, and producer. He began acting in projects like 1883 (2021), Resurrection of Manson (2022), and American Primeval (2024).

Per PEOPLE, he started his own physical training company, Alex Fine Performance in January 2015 and has celebrity clientele like Jennifer Aniston, Mark Wahlberg, KJ Apa, and Chase Stokes. He now works with Cassie on their wellness company, Almost Home.

His modeling career has been very successful, and in January 2024, he walked at Paris Fashion Week for LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI.

Fine is also a part of the Compton Cowboys non-profit in Los Angeles that promotes horseback riding in Compton to provide a positive influence on inner-city youth.



His relationship with Cassie

According to a 2019 TMZ article, Diddy’s trainer, Jamal Liggin, hired several trainers as backup because he was so busy, including Fine. Diddy hired him to begin training Cassie, in 2018.

Cassie and Diddy ended their relationship in September 2018. Two months later, Cassie introduced her new relationship on Instagram, sharing a picture of her and Fine kissing, with her mom standing beside them. A source told PEOPLE in November 2023, “They hit it off, and she started to open up to him.”



How he proposed to Cassie

Cassie got pregnant with their first daughter, Frankie, soon after they started dating. They had already set a wedding date, so Cassie wasn’t expecting a proposal. She told Vogue, Alex surprised her anyway.

The singer thought she was getting ready for her birthday dinner with her family when she met Fine on location with the Compton Cowboys. There was a Stevie Wonder song playing, and their initials tied above with Fine appearing on a horse, getting down on one knee, saying, “I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

They celebrated with a beach dinner and bonfire. “I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night,” Cassie said. couple. They said, “I do” on Aug. 28, 2019. They welcomed Frankie in December 2019, and their second daughter, Sunny Cinco Fine, on March 22, 2021.



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org