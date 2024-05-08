Khloé Kardashian admits she made Tristan Thompson do three DNA tests and opens up about surrogacy

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her surrogacy journey. The 39-year-old reality star welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson, Tatum Thompson, via surrogate in July 2022. She recently sat down with the Kardashian family OBGYN Dr. Aliabadi for her podcast, SHE MD, where she opened up like never before about the experience, admitting that she was skeptical the baby was Tristan’s.

Better times for the former couple

Koko waited eight months to legally name Tatum, and her journey was a rollercoaster. She found out that Tristan was going to welcome a baby with Maralee Nichols, shortly after the IVF transfer. She was keeping it a secret from her family, hoping to surprise them.

With news of Tristan’s infidelity, and a baby on the way, Khloé said she felt detached. “I admittedly buried my head in the sand, and I said to Dr. A, ‘ I can’t do this.’ During the whole surrogacy pregnancy, I was really detached. I couldn’t really face it. I was in denial that this is happening. So I didn’t get to really attach during the pregnancy part,” she admitted.



Koko kept it a secret, but it was leaked to TMZ a few weeks before the surrogate gave birth. She said she was “devastated” because that’s when the public was throwing “knives” at her. “I became very much a recluse ... I didn’t even decorate the baby’s room cuz I didn’t want my people in my home knowing. I also film a TV show, like nobody knew. I couldn’t admit this to anybody cause I was so ashamed. Just thinking, ‘I knew better, we were all taught better.’”

Tatum came a week early, which was a surprise to Koko, who had her last weekend planned with True Thompson, before she became a big sister. She said she started “hysterically crying.” “It wasn’t even about the weekend it was about now this is real.” Her doctor offered to deliver the baby and take him home until she was ready to pick him up. But Khloe was able to snap out of it. “I remember I was like to myself, ‘Khloe f***ing snap out of it, this is life, we got to do this,’ and my sister Kim was my prince on a white horse.” Tristan was away that weekend playing, and Kim was with her throughout the experience.

Koko questions Tristan’s paternity



But the emotional rollercoaster didn’t end once Tatum was here. The baby looked so much like her brother, Robert Kardashian, Koko said she even asked him if he had ever donated sperm in the past.

She even made Tristan do three DNA tests just in case it got switched up somehow. “I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended.” After three, it seems like she finally believed it. Thanfully, she feels more connected to Tatum then ever, saying she is “obsessed” with him.