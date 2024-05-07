Gisele Bündchen is reportedly ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ by jokes made at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen has voiced her disappointment following the recent Netflix roast of her ex-husband, NFL legend Tom Brady. The event, intended to be a lighthearted affair celebrating Brady’s career, took an unexpected turn as jokes about their past marriage surfaced, drawing Bündchen’s concern.

According to a source close to Bündchen, the 43-year-old model, who is known for her role as a protective mother, expressed deep disappointment over what she perceived as disrespectful portrayals of her family during the roast. The source emphasized that Bündchen’s primary concern remains her children, who may have been affected by the content aired during the show.

The source tells PEOPLE that the 43-year-old model is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” The insider adds, “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children affected by the irresponsible content broadcasted.”

The “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” featured a lineup of comedians, friends, and former teammates taking humorous jabs at the retired quarterback. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the event saw Brady subjected to a barrage of insults, including remarks about his divorce from Bündchen and her alleged relationship with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente.

While roasts are traditionally known for their irreverent humor and playful banter, some of the jokes crossed a line for Bündchen and raised serious concerns about the impact on her family. Comedians Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, and Brady’s former teammates Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe all made quips referencing Brady’s previous marriage and Bündchen’s personal life.

One particular joke, made by Glaser, alluded to Bündchen returning her wedding ring to Brady, adding an unnecessary layer of discomfort to an already sensitive topic. “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back,” he said.

As a dedicated mother, it’s understandable that Bündchen would worry about the possible effects of such content on her children. Although public figures like Brady may be accustomed to scrutiny and ridicule, their families require respect and privacy, particularly concerning sensitive issues such as divorce and relationships.