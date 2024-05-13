Tom Brady honors Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen on Mother’s Day

Contrary to what one might expect after his viral Netflix roast, Tom Brady has shown a deep love and appreciation for the women in his life. This Mother’s Day, in a move that surprised many, Brady took to social media to honor the mothers who have played pivotal roles in shaping his life, including his mother, his sisters, and the mothers of his children, Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen.

In a deeply personal Instagram post on Sunday morning, Brady shared photos of the women he holds dear. Alongside the images was a heartfelt message expressing gratitude and admiration for their love and support. “Happy Mother’s Day to these kind, caring, compassionate, and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love,” Brady wrote, showcasing his deep appreciation for the maternal figures who have enriched his life.

Brady’s tribute took on a deeper meaning with the inclusion of Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen. Despite the public scrutiny that has surrounded his relationships with them, Brady acknowledged their integral roles in his personal journey. Moynahan, mother of his son Jack, and Bündchen, mother of his two other children, Ben and Vivian, have both been instrumental in shaping Brady’s life.

The timing of Brady’s tribute is notable, coming just a week after he was the subject of a Netflix roast where comedians humorously dissected various aspects of his life, including his past relationships. Bündchen voiced her disappointment following the event, which took an unexpected turn as jokes about their past marriage surfaced, drawing Bündchen’s concern.

According to a source close to the 43-year-old model, who is known for her role as a protective mother, expressed deep disappointment over what she perceived as disrespectful portrayals of her family during the roast. The source emphasized that Bündchen’s primary concern remains her children, who may have been affected by the content aired during the show.

The source tells PEOPLE that Gisele is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” The insider adds, “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children affected by the irresponsible content broadcasted.”

The “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” featured a lineup of comedians, friends, and former teammates taking humorous jabs at the retired quarterback. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the event saw Brady subjected to a barrage of insults, including remarks about his divorce from Bündchen and her alleged relationship with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente.