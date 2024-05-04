Tom Brady hangs out with Jeff Bezos in Miami ahead of his celebrity roast

Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos may be the next celebrity besties. The retired football star and billionaire, who both live in Miami, were both attendees at Sports Illustrated’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party at the Surf Club Restaurant on Thursday night, and it seems like they had a great time together chatting it up.



©GettyImages



Tom Brady looks on in the Williams garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

In photos published by Page Six, they were seen chatting it up at the table that was all men. According to the outlet, Bezos was there without his fiancée Lauren Sánchez and was with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and celebrity attorney Alex Spiro.

The outlet notes that Brady chatted mostly with Bezos the entire night. Spiro was reportedly stopping fans from recording them and there were “several bodyguards” and two police officers in uniform around the table.

They were indulging in some alcohol, with the outlet saying Brady, Bezos, and Spiro took a shot of Ketel One vodka before heading into the party.

Tom Brady enjoys his fun before getting roasted

It’s a good thing Brady is enjoying his fun with his boys because the 46-year-old is about to be roasted by his former teammates and comedians this Sunday, May 5, in Los Angeles, CA, from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT). The Roast of Tom Brady, AKA The Greatest Roast of All Time, will air live on Netflix, starting at 8 p.m. ET.



Confirmed roasters include Brady’s former teammates Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, and former coach Bill Belichick. Comedians Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay. Sports commentator Dana White will also be throwing some vocal jabs.

There’s usually nothing off the table when it comes to celebrity roasts, so there will probably be jokes aimed at his career and relationship with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

But Brady will get his chance to roast everyone back. Per Yahoo! Sports, Ross has high hopes for the former quarterback, “I think he, at his own roast, might have the set of the night,” Ross said. “He’s ruthless. He wants to win his own roast.”