Shakira’s friendship with Gisele Bündchen and her life in Miami

Shakira has been happy and thriving following her move from Spain to Miami. The Colombian icon, who recently announced the dates for her upcoming tour during a surprise performance at Coachella, is known to be enjoying her success in Florida, after finalizing her divorce from Gerard Piqué.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” the singer said to Sunday Times. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love,“ Shakira added, but it seems she is now focusing on herself and her new music, as well as making new friends and meeting new people.

Shakira is reportedly living in Miami with her parents William Mebarak Chadid, and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, sharing quality time with her two kids Sasha and Milan. When it comes to new friends, Shakira has been also spending time with Gisele Bündchen, who also made headlines from her divorce from Tom Brady.

Gisele’s kids study at the same private school as Shakira’s sons, and the pair have grown closer since first having dinner together last year. The singer and the supermodel were spotted eating with their kids at Makoto in Miami Beach.

Following their first get-together, the pair have been reportedly meeting for single mom nights out with their kids. Some of the local moms at the school revealed to Page Six that the singer is very active when it comes to extracurricular activities.

What the singer and the supermodel have in common:

“Shakira comes to a lot of the games,” one mom said to the publication. “She dresses down and totally blends in. You wouldn’t know it’s even her.” Both Shakira and Gisele are known for spending quality time with their kids, with the singer spotted in surfing lessons with Sasha and Milan, and jet skiing adventures.

Gisele has also been photographed with her two kids Vivian and Benjamin, horseback riding, attending jiu-jitsu lessons, and surfing.