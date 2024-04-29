Blue Ivy and Beyoncé will be acting together in new movie: Details

Hollywood’s favorite mother-daughter duo is starring on the big screen. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are working together again with Disney, this time as voice actors for the ‘Lion King’ prequel. The upcoming project, titled ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will have Blue Ivy as Kiara and Beyoncé as ‘Queen Nala.’

Beyoncé had previously voiced Nala in 2019, however, Blue Ivy is being introduced with a new character. The original cast is back for the animated movie, including Donald Glover as King Simba, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon. Fans of The Lion King remember Kiara in the 1998 movie ‘The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.’

©Disney/Youtube



It seems Blue Ivy is preparing to achieve more success, after becoming the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart, and showing off her talent on stage, accompanying her mom on her latest stadium tour. When it comes to the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, Lin-Manuel Miranda is working on the songs, alongside Mark Mancina, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

©Disney/Youtube



Kiara in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the legacy of ‘The Lion King’:

“Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it,” he said in a statement.

“It’s been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa’s story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters,“ Miranda added. The project is expected to be a total success, after achieving $1.6 billion at the global box office in 2019.