Shakira revealed Beyoncé wanted to learn some of her dance moves after working together: ‘She’s just so incredible’

Shakira is looking back at some of the most important moments of her career, including her music collaborations. The Colombian icon reflected on the time she worked closely with Beyoncé, for their 2006 hit song ‘Beautiful Liar.’

The singer shared her admiration and appreciation for Beyoncé during her latest interview with Nile Rodgers on his ‘Deep Hidden Meaning Radio’ on Apple Music 1. Shakira was asked about Beyoncé, who she went on to describe as “the queen,” following her successful career.

“What can I tell you, she’s the queen. I mean, she’s just so incredible, what she does for minorities in the U.S. and around the world, what she’s done for women of color, [and] what she’s done for women in general,” Shakira declared, detailing the impact of her career, both in music and at a social level.

“The purpose that her life and her music have is undeniable, and it’s of a great magnitude. I don’t even think we realize what she’s done at a social level, on a social scale, on a political level as well,” she added. “Just participating with her, watching her work I realized wow, there are people who work as hard as I do. She’s a hard worker. She’s a bee. A busy bee.”

Shakira continued, describing her work ethic and revealing she wanted to learn from her as an artist. “She’s also very detail-oriented, really involved, and curious. She wanted to learn… I remember she wanted to learn some of my moves. She’s like, ‘Teach me how you do that.’ You can tell that she’s a person that is constantly growing because she observes and she learns. And, having that intellectual curiosity, I think is what makes you evolve as an artist.”