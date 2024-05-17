Adria Arjona and Glen Powell stun at the premiere of ‘Hit Man’

Adria Arjona and Glen Powell are celebrating the release of their new film, “Hit Man.” The two have attended various screenings and premieres over the past week, taking photos in Texas alongside their cast and crew members.

Arjona and Powell looked joyful at a special screening for the film, laughing together on the red carpet. For the occasion, Arjona wore a brown tight dress that she paired with some heels and with a hair styled loose and wavy. Powell wore a blue suit that he matched with a light blue button up.

A second photo allows for a closer look at their outfits and Arjona’s make up and some of the jewelry she wore, which included a big golden necklace.

More details about “Hit Man”

“Hit Man” follows a police officer who takes on various undercover as a hit man in order to arrest the people that are trying to hire him. After a woman that contacts him in order to get protection from her husband, the two develop a romantic connection, with the police man learning that the woman might not be as innocent as she initially painted herself to be.

“Hit Man” premieres this May 24th in select theaters. The film will be available to stream on Netflix this June 7th.