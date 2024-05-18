Jennifer Lopez shows off her incredible fitness transformation ahead of her tour

Jennifer Lopez is preparing for her highly anticipated tour. The fan-favorite performer is focusing on her professional career amid recent rumors about her relationship with Ben Affleck, including the rehearsals for her ‘This Is Me Now’ performances and her upcoming Netflix movie ‘Atlas.’

The 54-year-old star has been spotted arriving at her dance studio multiple times and has given fans a glimpse of her process, showing her dance moves with her backup dancers. “JLOLIVE Rehearsals Day 1,” she wrote on Instagram, showing a photo inside her studio, wearing a white crop top and green baggy pants.

She paired the sporty look with white sneakers and wore her signature hoop earrings. The singer showed off her toned abs and styled her hair straight for the behind-the-scenes photos. JLo recently talked about her fitness transformation after wrapping up the filming of her movie ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’

“Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now,” JLo explained on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’ “It’s moving your body, constantly moving your body, it’s traveling, it’s doing two hours of exertion every night,” she said about the intense preparation for the movie, as she had to sing and dance in preparation for the scenes.

“It’s a time when I get, like, in a really good kind of healthy shape,” Jennifer said, admitting that she is also excited for the tour. “I am going on tour. It’s a baby tour,” she said. “It’s, like, 28 shows I’m doing across the United States. I haven’t been on tour in a while, so I figured, like, let me get out there. I have new music. Let me just kind of put it out there.”