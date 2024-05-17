Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian Brady enjoy a stroll with their dog

Gisele Bündchen was recently captured in a heartwarming moment with her lookalike daughter, Vivian, as they strolled with their furry companion. The trio exuded pure bliss as they enjoyed a walk.

The Brazilian beauty, renowned for her fashion career, has been dedicating her time to her loved ones in the past few years. Seen in a casual ensemble, Bündchen was at ease, showcasing her trademark natural beauty and grace.

Her adorable mini-me, Vivian, walked alongside her, whose striking resemblance to her mother captivated onlookers. Undoubtedly inheriting her mother’s charm, Vivian appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the outing.

Bündchen and Vivian’s outing comes after Tom Brady’s infamous roast show, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The former athlete recently revealed that Brady is opening up about the negative way his family life was affected following the release of the comedic show.

Brady said he regrets having said yes to the show, as it affected his kids. While Brady did not specify what part of the roast was most damaging, many jokes were about his divorce from Bündchen and her alleged new relationship.

“I liked it when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady said on ‘The Pivot Podcast.’ He went on to say that he “wouldn’t” do it again, after learning about the damage it caused to his kids.

“It’s the hardest part about…like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” he explained.

Brady went on to say he would be a “better parent” after this. “I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people’s success,“ he concluded.

Gisele Bündchen voiced her disappointment

Gisele Bündchen has voiced her disappointment following the recent Netflix roast of her ex-husband. The event, intended to be a lighthearted affair celebrating Brady’s career, took an unexpected turn as jokes about their past marriage surfaced, drawing Bündchen’s concern.

According to a source close to Bündchen, the 43-year-old model, who is known for her role as a protective mother, expressed deep disappointment over what she perceived as disrespectful portrayals of her family during the roast. The source emphasized that Bündchen’s primary concern remains her children, who may have been affected by the content aired during the show.