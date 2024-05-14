Tom Brady’s kids were ‘affected’ by Netflix roast: ‘I wouldn’t do that again’

Tom Brady is opening up about the negative way his family life was affected following the release of his Netflix roast. The athlete revealed that he regrets having said yes to the show, as it affected his kids. And while Brady did not specify what part of the roast was most damaging, many aimed at his divorce from model Gisele Bündchen.

“I liked it when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady said on ‘The Pivot Podcast.’ He went on to say that he “wouldn’t” do it again, after learning about the damage it caused to his kids.

“It’s the hardest part about…like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” he explained.

“It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it,” he said on the podcast, explaining why he said yes to being part of it. “Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know. When I signed up for that…I love when people are making fun of me,“ he continued; ”I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don’t see the full picture all the time.”

Brady went on to say he would be a “better parent” after this. “I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let’s do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people’s success,“ he concluded.