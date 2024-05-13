Ivanka Trump takes her kids to jiu-jitsu class with Gisele Bündchen‘s boyfriend

Ivanka Trump took her kids on a special experience on Mother’s Day weekend. The former politician took them to a jiu-jitsu class in Miami, with her sons sporting the correct uniform and the Valente Brothers logo. The institute is managed by Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen‘s rumored boyfriend.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump in Miami

Photos captures showed Ivanka in an all white workout outfit made out of some leggins and a cream colored sweater. She matched hte look with some workout shoes, her hair loose and straight, and a water bottle. She was carrying a bag with the Valente Brothers Jiu-Jitsu logo, with her kids trailing behind her.

More photos show her kids Theo and Joseph getting out of the car, with both wearing shorts, polo shirts, and workout shoes. Her daughter, Arabella, was also photographed wearing a similar outfit made out of a black polo shirt and a matching skirt.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and her kids

Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen’s story

Joaquim Valente and Bündchen met in 2021, with her kids taking jiu-jitsu lessons in the same academy. Valente and Bündchen began dating in 2023, months after her divorce from Tom Brady.

Bündchen has tried to keep the relationship private, avoiding discussing it publicly. While she’s confirmed that she’s dating someone, she hasn’t revealed their name. “They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow,” said a source to PEOPLE. “They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

Over the past couple of years, the two have been spotted vacationing together with Bündchen’s children in locations like Costa Rica.