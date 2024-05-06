Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrate 5 de Mayo in Mexico

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Cinco de Mayo in Valle de Bravo, Mexico. Ivanka took to social media to share a photo of herself and her husband dressed up for the occasion.

The post is made up of two images, showing different angles of the couple. In it, both are dressed up for an elegant outing, with Ivanka wearing a red long gown with a dip in the chest, some heels, and her hair styled in waves. Jared wore a traditional black tux. “Celebrating love and the magic of Mexico,” Ivanka captioned the post, adding a Mexican flag in the form of an emoji.

Cinco de Mayo is a date that’s very popular in the United States, and that has come to represent Mexican-American culture. Historically, it celebrates the Battle of Puebla, where Mexico defeated the French Empire in the year 1862.

Over the past weekend, Ivanka and Jared attended other events, including a party at Carbone Beach celebrating the Miami Grand Prix. The party took place this past Saturday, and was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Elon Musk, and more in attendance.

©GettyImages



Ivanka Trump at the Miami Grand Prix party at Carbone Beach

More details about the Carbone Beach party

Carbone Beach has made a tradition out of celebrating the Miami Grand Prix. “I think at this point, Carbone Beach has almost become synonymous with F1 in Miami,” said Jeff Zalaznick, the co-founder of Major Food Group, the hospitality company that owns Carbone, according to Forbes. “You feel that it’s already becoming this kind of iconic thing that’s deeply connected to the weekend.”

For the occasion, Ivanka wore a short red dress and decided to keep the accessories to a minimum, allowing the dress to shine and become the star of the outfit.