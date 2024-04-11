Everything to Know About the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, Including Events and Star-Studded Performances

Get revved up because the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is returning to Florida! Last year’s event saw stars from Tom Cruise to Shakira flock to the Sunshine State for the big race. Before the engines roar again, here is everything to know about the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix and events to check out while in town...

When is the Miami Grand Prix 2024?

The big race is taking place Sunday, May 5, but there is plenty going on beforehand. Check out the schedule of events:

May 3

F1 Academy First Practice Session

Formula 1 First Practice Session

Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session

F1 Academy Second Practice Session

F1 Sprint Qualifying

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session

May 4

F1 Academy Qualifying

F1 Sprint Race

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying

F1 Academy First Race

Formula 1 Qualifying

Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race

May 5

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race

Ferrari Parade Laps

F1 Academy Second Race

Formula 1 Drivers’ Parade

Formula 1 Grand Prix

What time is the Miami Grand Prix 2024 race?

The race on May 5 is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

How many laps is the Miami Grand Prix 2024?

The Miami Grand Prix takes place over 57 laps.

©Formula 1





Where is the Miami Grand Prix 2024 held?

The Miami International Autodrome—built around Hard Rock Stadium—is home to the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Miami Grand Prix 2024?

Marc Anthony is set to perform the national anthem on May 5. “It’s always an honor to have the opportunity to perform our National Anthem and I am looking forward to sharing the special occasion with everyone in attendance and with Formula 1 fans watching everywhere,” the Grammy winner said in a press release.

More celebrity performances and events in town

The Hard Rock Beach Club

Located on the outside of Turns 11-13 is the Hard Rock Beach Club, a hospitality space that will feature star-studded performances. “As a founding partner of Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Hard Rock is proud to have the topnotch trackside entertainment at Hard Rock Beach Club be the soundtrack to race weekend for the third year in a row,” Keith Sheldon, president of Entertainment & Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, said in statement. “By delivering a lineup of marquee entertainers in the pop, house, and dance music genres, we’ll look to amplify the race day experience for fans at Hard Rock Beach Club and throughout the circuit.”

Here is the Hard Rock Beach Club lineup:

Friday, May 3: DJ and music producer Steve Aoki

Saturday, May 4: Reggaeton star Don Omar and Grammy winner Ed Sheeran

Sunday, May 5: DJ John Summit and Kaskade



Beyond the Track at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

The hotel will be celebrating the Miami Grand Prix with a performance by Don Omar at the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, May 2.

Ed Sheeran will take the stage the following night on Friday, May 3.



U.S. Formula 1 event for car fans

On May 4, there will be a live auction on the track for invited guests, as well as Bonhams|Cars clients and car collectors. During the Grand Prix weekend, car fans will be able to enjoy a “display of contemporary, modern supercars and Formula 1 race cars,” per a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to announce our new partnership with Bonhams|Cars,” Tyler Epp, president of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, said. “The community of fans and collectors in Miami have a strong passion for all types of cars, old and new, so for enthusiasts to have the opportunity to own one of the items in this special lot will add further appeal to a busy weekend of on-track action at this year’s FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX.”

Miami spots for F1 weekend festivities

LIV Miami

Guests can expect live performances from DJs and renowned artists at the iconic club located at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.



Pilo’s Tequila Garden

Leading up to the Miami Grand Prix, guests are “invited to an electrifying fusion of Afrobeats, Afro Latino, Amapiano, Afro House, and Open Format brought to you by DJ Mr. Anderson and special guests” at Pilo’s Tequila Garden on May 2. The venue “promises an unforgettable experience within the excitement of Formula One!”

Check back for updates!

