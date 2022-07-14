Khloé Kardashian confirms she and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child

Just when we thought the Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson saga had slowed down, it’s been revealed that the former couple is expecting their second child via surrogate. TMZ broke the news Wednesday, with a source saying the birth is either “imminent, within days” or the baby was born in the last day or so. Her represenative confirmed the news shortly after.



After TMZ broke the news, a representative for Khloe confirmed it to People. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” they said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the source continued. They went on to ask for “kindness and privacy” so that Khloe “can focus on her family.”

Since the baby was conceived in November, that means the surrogate was pregnant when Koko found out that the serial cheater had welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols at the end of December. Tristan admitted to hooking up with Nichols after his 30th birthday party Khloe had thrown for him, but tried to deny paternity until the test proved other wise. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Thompson wrote in an IG story at the time.



The new baby, brings Tristan’s total number of children to 4, with 3 different women. His oldest is a son named Prince,5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, then True, 4, who he shares with Khloe, and Nichols’ son Theo, who will turn 1 in December.

The news comes after an Us Weekly insider told the outlet Tristan has been trying to win over Koko, who turned 38 at the end of June. Fans also noticed that he was among one of the people who sent her flowers. While the new baby may bring them closer, there have been reports that the businesswoman is “happy” in a new relationship with a private equity investor her sister Kim Kardashian introduced her to and has moved on from her ex.

We will have to see if Khloe gives Tristan another chance. In the meantime, congratulations Koko and Tristan!