Khloé Kardashian is reportedly dating a mystery man that Kim Kardashian introduced her to

Just when people thought Khloé Kardashian got back together with Tristan Thompson, it’s been revealed that she is actually dating someone else. This weekend photos went viral of Koko and the serial cheater co-parenting at their daughter True’s dance recital, and many people thought it was a sign that she had taken him back again. However, a source told PEOPLE she has a new mystery man.



The guy who has caught Koko’s eye is reportedly a private equity investor. A source told the outlet the 37-year-old is “feeling really good” about the mystery man whose identity has not been revealed. As for how they met? Her sister Kim Kardashian introduced them at a dinner party a few weeks ago, noting that the relationship is in “its early stages.”

It’s interesting because the report comes just days after Khloe said she wasn’t “seeing a soul” on social media. On Friday, she shut down rumors she was dating “another NBA player,” writing in an Instagram comment that it is “Definitely NOT True!!!” “I am not seeing a soul,” she wrote, adding, “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.” Which brings the question, if she’s dating someone else, why would she lie?



The next day was when photos came out of Tristan giving Khloe an awkward side hug after lunch. PEOPLE’s insider explained that while they were together with the family for lunch, they hardly ever speak, except for when it comes to co-parenting. Tristan wasn’t the only ex at the table, Kanye West was also spotted entering Sagebrush Cantina with Kim’s grandma MJ. Kris Jenner,Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott along with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream, Kim and her kids were also there.



Tristan’s outing comes after he was roasted on the Kardashian’s new reality show. While it’s been months since news broke that the NBA player impregnated Maralee Nichols while they were still together, the final episodes just touched on the subject, with Khloe revealing that she fainted after finding out the news from Kim.