Shaquille O’Neal’s reported ‘mystery date’ says it was a business meeting

Shaquille O’Neal might be sad to learn the woman he was reportedly on a date with is calling it a business meeting. Page Six reported that the former NBA player and Essentials CEO Dr. Jaime Johnston enjoyed a lavish dinner together at Jue Lan Club on Sunday. According to the report, “spies” told the outlet they overheard him describing her as “my date,” but Johnston is shutting down the report, calling it a “gossip story.”



Sources told Page Six they went to dinner alone and ordered chicken satays and martinis. Insiders said, “They came by themselves, and they left by themselves.” Johnston even posted a pic of herself at the restaurant on Instagram, writing, “his favorite view.” While she didn’t mention Shaq, all signs pointed to a date. However, Johnston told the outlet, “It was a business meeting, and lastly, I don’t engage in gossip stories.”

According to Page Six, after they reached out to Johnston they started receiving photos of Shaq posing with various women like supermodel Cindy Crawford. “More mystery dates for you to write articles about, silly man,” the random number wrote.

Johnston describes herself as a mom and pharmacist on her Instagram page and she follows Shaq and his son Myles. On the way out, Shaq reportedly paid for the rest of the people in the restaurant’s dinner. “It was 40 tables, and [the bill] was in excess of $25,000. He was in a great mood and was taking pictures with everyone. She was more lowkey. She didn’t really want to be noticed,” the source told Page Six.

In May, Shaq was spotted on the beach with Annie Ilonzeh, with some reports calling her his new girlfriend. There has also been speculation that he is dating his “The Big Podcast” cohost Nischelle Turner.

