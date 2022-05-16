Shaunie O’Neal says she won’t share her fiancé Keion Henderson with Basketball Wives

Shaunie O’Neal is down to share her fiancé Keion Henderson, but not with Basketball Wives. The executive producer recently talked to HollywoodLife, where she opened up about her relationship with the pastor, and was adamant that we would never see him on the reality show.

Shaunie has been starring in and executive producing Basketball Wives since its season 1 birth in 2010. If anyone knows the effects of doing a reality show with your partner, it’s Shaunie. “I would not bring him on Basketball Wives,” she told the outlet. “I wouldn’t even ask him to do that. Don’t do it, sir! I will share him, just not on the show,” Shaunie continued.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see them on TV one day. They couple has set a wedding date they are keeping under wraps, and there have been rumors of a televised wedding special. While Shauie wouldn’t confirm or deny the rumors, she told the outlet, “There might be…maybe!”

Henderson was married to Felicia Henderson from 2015 to 2016 and they are the parents of two daughters. Shaunie shares four children with Shaquille O’Neal: sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah. She also has a son named Myles from another previous relationship, and it’s been reported that he does not have a relationship with his biological father.

While it could be hard for kids to adjust to a new stepdad, she told the outlet her kids all love him. “They have their own relationship with him. It’s actually awesome to watch and makes me love him even more. They love him so much and he loves them so much. It’s just so perfect. Not one of them has a problem with him or is disconnected,” she explained.

It will be the second marriage for Shaunie once they officially tie the knot. Shaunie and Shaq got married in December 2002. After welcoming 4 children she filed for divorce in 2007. They had a brief reconciliation until 2009 when she filed for divorce again, asking for sole custody of the children, and it was finalized in 2011.



The former NBA player made headlines this year in April after he admitted that their divorce was due to his actions. “Because when you’re real, you realize when you messed. I live in a thirty-thousand-square foot house by myself. You don’t think I know I messed up?” Shaq said, on the Pivot podcast. “I had the perfect situation,” he continued.

“Wife was finer than a mug. Kept giving me babies. Still finer than a mug. I had it all. I don’t make excuses. I know I messed up. When that d-word happened — I don’t like to use that word — I was lost. 76,000 square foot house by yourself. Lost. No kids. Go to the gym. Nobody’s playing. You go to their room, nobody’s there,” Shaq explained.