Dwayne Johnson has broken two world records, but they have both been beaten. The actor and his team broke the record for the largest seven-layered dip in time 2017 weighing in at 540 pounds, which took over 5 hours and 4 people to prep and construct inside a 100-gallon fish tank. BUSH’S® Beans broke the record in 2020 with a dip weighing in at 1,087 lbs. He also had the world record for most selfies taken in three minutes in 2015, with 105, but James Smith beat him out while aboard the Carnival Dream cruise in 2018 with 168.