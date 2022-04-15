Recently engaged singer Avril Lavigne has one of the best conspiracy theories of all time, and even has a Wikipedia page. The conspiracy has turned into somewhat of an urban legend and can be traced back to the 2011 Brazilian blog “Avril Está Morta” (“Avril is Dead”). According to the theory, Lavigne died in 2003, shortly after the release of her successful debut studio album, Let Go, and her people hired a body double named Melissa Vandella to keep her career going. Internet forums went wild with the theory, finding evidence that supported the theory, like changes in her appearances, and a “photo shoot” where she has the name ”Melissa“ written on her hand. The conspiracy theory gets brought up every few years, most recently going viral on Twitter in 2017. There is another version of the theory that Lavigne simply didn’t want to be famous anymore and hired Melissa to be her body double. Lavigne eventually addressed the conspiracy telling Entertainment Weekly, “it’s just a dumb internet rumor, and [I’m] flabbergasted that people bought into it. Isn’t that so weird? It’s so dumb. And I look the exact same. On one hand, everyone is like, ‘Oh my god, you look the same,’ and on the other hand people are like ‘Oh my god, she died.’