Get to know Celtics star Al Horford’s wife, Dominican model Amelia Vega

As the Boston Celtics continue their battle against the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals, fans want to know more about the men--and their families--on the team.

In Game 4 of the series, which went down on Monday, Celtics player Al Horford scored a playoff career-high 30 points, which came after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo received a technical foul for saying something in Horford’s direction.

“I didn’t make out what he said, but the way he looked at me didn’t sit well with me,” Al told ESPN after the game. “That got me going.”

Following that big moment in Hortford’s career, fans are eager to know more about the NBA vet and his entire family. So, let’s get to know the player’s wife, Dominican model and singer Amelia Vega.

Just like other popular and successful basketball wives, Vega has an exciting career of her own. Aside from her work as a model, Vega is best known for being the first Dominican woman to win the Miss Universe pageant.

Plus, she has appeared in two films and released the album Agua Dulce in 2011. The beauty also owns two boutiques in Miami called “Essence by Amelia Vega.” Amelia also hosted the Telemundo reality show Voces de America and the Mexican reality show Segunda Oportunidad, plus, the Bachelor-style show Suegras in 2007.