Get to know Celtics star Al Horford’s wife, Dominican model Amelia Vega

As the Boston Celtics continue their battle against the Milwaukee Bucks for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals, fans want to know more about the men--and their families--on the team.
In Game 4 of the series, which went down on Monday, Celtics player Al Horford scored a playoff career-high 30 points, which came after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo received a technical foul for saying something in Horford’s direction.
“I didn’t make out what he said, but the way he looked at me didn’t sit well with me,” Al told ESPN after the game. “That got me going.”
Following that big moment in Hortford’s career, fans are eager to know more about the NBA vet and his entire family. So, let’s get to know the player’s wife, Dominican model and singer Amelia Vega.
Just like other popular and successful basketball wives, Vega has an exciting career of her own. Aside from her work as a model, Vega is best known for being the first Dominican woman to win the Miss Universe pageant.
Plus, she has appeared in two films and released the album Agua Dulce in 2011. The beauty also owns two boutiques in Miami called “Essence by Amelia Vega.” Amelia also hosted the Telemundo reality show Voces de America and the Mexican reality show Segunda Oportunidad, plus, the Bachelor-style show Suegras in 2007.
When she won Miss Universe, she set a couple more records in addition to being the first Dominican. Vega was also the youngest winner since 1994, at the time, at just 18 years old. She broke another record thanks to her height, and still remains the tallest Miss Universe winner ever.
Together, Al--who is also Dominican--and Amelia share four young children: seven-year-old Ean, five-year-old Alía, and three-year-old Ava, and 1-year-old Nova. They’ve been married since 2011.
Horford and Vega met in Boston during the Latin Pride Awards 15 years ago, according to the Boston Globe. Al began his career with the Atlanta Hawks before he signed with the Celtics a few years ago. He moved to Boston with Vega and their kids shortly after signing the contract.
While the couple didn’t actually start dating until four years after they met, Horford says he was confident that he was going to marry Vega once they did make that move.
“We started dating and became pretty obvious that she was the right person for me. It just felt right,” Horford told Latina. “I would always make fun of people, or wouldn’t believe something like that was true. I felt right with her and I knew that I wanted to marry her.”
Now, they’ve been married for more than a decade and have four beautiful kids together.