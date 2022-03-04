Meet Carol ‘Mickie’ Marsh, the wife who stood by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s side his whole career

On Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in his final game. The legendary leader, known by most as Coach K, will close out his career at Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend in a game against North Carolina.

Because Krzyzewski announced his retirement, ticket prices have skyrocketed since this will mark the last leg of Coach K’s regular season farewell tour before the NCAA Tournament later this month.

While Coach K’s career is an incredible feat, everyone knows you can’t get there on your own. Throughout his career, there has been one woman by his side the entire time: his wife, Carol ‘Mickie’ Marsh, otherwise known as Mickie Krzyzewski.

Mickie was born on September 26, 1946 in Alexandria, Virginia. In her earlier life, she was an airline stewardess, which led to her meeting her future husband on a flight. The two of them have been together ever since.

The couple got married in 1969, tying the knot at a small Catholic chapel in West Point, New York on the day of his graduation. In 2004, on their 35th wedding anniversary, they showed how strong their relationship remains by renewing their vows at Duke Chapel.

Known by many as the “best college coach in basketball history,” Coach K was named the head coach at Duke University in 1980. Before that, he graduated from the United States Military Academy, where he played basketball.