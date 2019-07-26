Monaco's Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier marry in a royal wedding style unlike any other!

Regal wedding bells chimed once again in Monaco! The charming coastal city-state played host to yet another royal wedding this summer as Princess Stéphanie of Monaco’s son Louis Ducruet tied the knot with longtime love Marie Chevallier. The college sweethearts officially said ‘I do’ during a simple and private civil ceremony on Friday, July 26 and then stood centerstage during a second stunning celebration of love on Saturday, July 27. As royal onlookers quickly noted, this pair wasn't deadset on doing everything by the book, especially when it came to fashion!

Marie Chevallier's royal wedding jumpsuit by Rosa Clará

For the first service, Louis kept things traditional in a suit, while his love veered onto a more unique route. In a royal wedding first, Marie opted for a silk crepe jumpsuit by Barcelona-based designer Rosa Clará for their civil ceremony. The sophisticated look flaunted a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back feature. "We can’t feel any prouder of taking part in this memorable day," the design company wrote. "Thank you so much for trusting in us and for believing in our values. You looked outstanding!"

“After several sessions at our Atelier in Barcelona, Rosa Clara has created two stunning designs for the bride-to-be that she says 'truly express her personality,'" the designer continued to say, revealing there would indeed be another look. "It’s been a pleasure to work with Marie throughout the dressmaking process and, for us, it’s a great honour and a huge responsibility."

Marie Chevallier's more formal royal wedding gown

The second dress seems to be much more traditional, with a design sketch exposing its flowy fairy tale nature. According to Atelier Boisanger, the spectacular wedding dress was “made of Zagar and Chantilly Lace with 300 hours of delicate embroideries.” Atelier added that Louis’ sister Pauline Ducruet, who graduated from Parsons School of Design, collaborated on the luscious design.

Louis’ sister Pauline Ducruet helped design the dress which boasts 300+ hours of delicate embroideries

It seems lovebirds Louis and Marie followed in the footsteps of cousin Charlotte Casiraghi, who wed Dimitri Rassam with two ceremonies last month. They also organized multiple nupitals with a civil ceremony at the Prince’s palace on Friday and a religious ceremony on Saturday. The couple are set to hold the second installment of their wedding day in the Cathedral of Monaco, a poignant choice as it's where Louis' grandfather Prince Rainier married the then Grace Kelly before she became Princess Grace of Monaco.