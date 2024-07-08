Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault take in emotional rollercoaster at Wimbledon

On Sunday, July 7, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault were spotted enjoying the action at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, soaking up the atmosphere from the exclusive Royal Box on Centre Court during the seventh day of the Wimbledon Championships.

The 57-year-old star of "Magic Mike's Last Dance" exuded chic sophistication in a dark tweed blazer paired with a striped Gucci shirt and dark jeans. She completed her look with a cream bag, showcasing her impeccable style.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2024, in London, England.

Her husband of 15 years, François-Henri Pinault, matched her elegance in a dapper beige suit, complemented by a blue dress shirt and tie. The couple was the epitome of sartorial elegance, sporting stylish sunglasses at various points during their outing.

The day's fourth-round matches provided plenty of excitement for the star-studded audience. Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz delivered a thrilling performance, defeating France's Ugo Humbert. British sensation Emma Raducanu faced a tough match against Australia's Lulu Sun, ultimately losing out. The action continued with a fiercely contested match between Americans Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro, with Navarro securing a straight-sets victory.

Hayek and Pinault were thoroughly engaged in the day's events, their expressions reflecting the highs and lows of the matches. Their enthusiasm for tennis extended beyond Centre Court.

© Getty Images Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2024, in London, England.

Later in the day, the couple was also photographed enjoying the matches from seats on No.1 Court. Their dedication to the sport and stylish appearance made them standout figures throughout the day.

Ahead of the match, Hayek was captured partying with Ryan Gosling at Gucci's latest celebration. The revered fashion house hosted an intimate dinner with some of the most exclusive guests in the world, all in honor of rising tennis star Jannik Sinner, who is expected to have a great Wimbledon tournament.

Wimbledon kicked off this past June 26th. The tournament is arguably the most loved tennis competition in the world, having a long history. It will run through July 14th.