Coco Gauff's adorable and stylish Wimbledon manicure

As the world gears up for the prestigious Wimbledon tournament, tennis sensation Coco Gauff has already made a splash—not on the court, but on social media. The young athlete took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the nails she will be rocking on the first day of Wimbledon, showcasing her style and creativity.

In her post, Gauff expressed her excitement for the tournament, captioned, "Ready for the real action to start😏 see you tomorrow on Centre Court 💚🍓 @wimbledon." Alongside her words, she shared a close-up of her fresh manicure, a trend we might see this summer.

Gauff's playful nails

She opted for almond-shaped nails, a chic and versatile choice that complements her athletic skills. Four of her nails are adorned with hand-painted strawberries, a nod to Wimbledon's traditional strawberries and cream. The rest of her nails feature a curved French manicure with a twist—a single lime green line that adds a vibrant pop of color.

© @cocogauff A nod to Wimbledon's traditional strawberries and cream

This unique detail enhances the overall design and reflects Gauff's youthful energy and modern style. The base of her nails has a milky finish, providing a soft and sophisticated backdrop that seamlessly ties the entire look together. As she steps onto Centre Court, her nails will undoubtedly be admired, adding a personal flair to her powerful presence. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike will be watching closely, not just for her tennis skills but also for her impeccable style.

© Getty Images Coco Gauff of United States embraces opponent Caroline Dolehide of United States following her victory in the Ladies' Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024, in London, England.

Coco Gauff wants to venture into fashion and beauty

The 20-year-old American tennis sensation, who has taken the sports world by storm with her remarkable talent and achievements, shared in 2023 her passion for fashion and her love for shopping in New York City. As Coco Gauff had an amazing winning strike at the U.S. Open, she revealed during the tournament’s media day that her love for fashion and personal style is essential to her life outside the tennis world.

“That’s something that I’ve been thinking about a lot,” Gauff said. “I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.” When asked about her current fashion favorites, Gauff mentioned some high-profile brands that have caught her eye. These include Miu Miu, Ganni, and Fendi. Her interest in fashion extends beyond just wearing stylish clothes; she’s also drawn to the makeup and beauty world.

© Getty Images

“I’m at the age right now where I’m really trying to find myself, I guess, outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven’t found what really speaks to me,” she explained.