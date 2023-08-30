Coco Gauff said the Obamas helped her to calm down during ‘frustrating’ US Open match

Coco Gauff was irritable after her first-round match against Laura Siegemund at the US Open. During the star-studded event, the 19-year-old tennis player claimed her 35-year-old opponent played too “slow.” The situation made Coco, the umpire, and the crowd annoyed.

Siegemund frequently exceeded the serve clock during the match and argued with the umpire. This resulted in adverse reactions from the audience. In another instance, Gauff had to have an extended conversation with the referee regarding Siegemund’s rule-breaking behavior.

Despite the back and forth, the Obamas helped Gauff to calm down. According to the athlete meeting, Michelle and Barack Obama made her feel “a little nicer.”

“I really don’t like confrontation all that much,” Gauff said. “It just reached a point where I was really frustrated.”

How was the meeting between the Obamas and Gauff?

During her first-round win over Siegemund, Gauff took notice of Secret Service members and searched for the Obamas, according to People. She didn’t notice the previous first couple sitting in the presidential box during her match. After the game, Gauff informed reporters that she had mistaken President Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, or President Bill Clinton for those who would attend.

“I didn’t see them in the presidential box,” Gauff said about the Obamas. “I was obviously looking at that, but they weren’t, I guess, in my eyeline.”

After the match, Michelle Obama gave an unexpected speech to pay tribute to Billie Jean King and celebrate the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the US Open. Gauff was informed later that Michelle wished to meet her.

©GettyImages



Former First Lady Michelle Obama is seen at the opening day 2023 US Open Tennis Tournament on August 28, 2023 in New York City.

“Then Mr. Obama was there in the room too. I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” Gauff said. “I haven’t soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I’m going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life. I went from being really upset after a win to, like, being really happy. So I’m glad I got to meet them. They gave me some good advice too.”

According to Gauff, the former first lady praised her tenacity. “I think she was happy that I spoke up for myself today,” Gauff said.