The US Open, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, recently witnessed a gathering of A-list celebrities and prominent figures who came together to see the opening match of the rising tennis star Coco Gauff. Among the notable attendees were Michelle and Barack Obama, Anna Wintour, Alec Baldwin, Mike Tyson, and Danny DeVito.
The event was marked by excitement and anticipation as Gauff, known for her exceptional skills and determination, overcame a challenging first set to secure a remarkable victory, propelling her into the tournament’s second round.
