Billie Jean King’s journey as a tennis champion and an advocate for gender equality was showcased as Michelle Obama recalled her remarkable achievement in rallying fellow women players to demand equal pay. King’s victory at the 1972 US Open was not just a personal triumph but a milestone that led to equal prize money for men and women in Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

The former First Lady emphasized King’s enduring commitment to fighting for progress and her inspiring message of empowerment. “Billie Jean teaches us that when things lie in the balance, we all have a choice to make. We can either wait around and accept what we’re given. We can sit silently and hope someone else fights our battles. Or we can make our own stand,” Michelle Obama said. “We can use whatever platforms we have to speak out and fight to protect the progress we’ve made, and level the playing field for all of our daughters and their daughters.”