Sebastian Yatra makes his pro tennis debut with Carlos Alcaraz as promised

Sebastian Yatra is ready for his turn as an athlete. The Colombian singer made his pro tennis debut alongside Carlos Alcaraz, in a match that was playfully teased over the past month. In a post-match interview, Yatra said that he was a representative for Rafael Nadal, who wasn’t playing at the US Open this year.

Yatra played at the Stars of the US Open, a week dedicated to tennis followers from all over the world celebrating the start of the tournament, which kicks off on August 28.

“I don’t know how to play tennis,” said Yatra after receiving an invitation from Alcaraz. In other videos shared on his social media, Yatra traveled to Mallorca to train with Rafa Nadal at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy. The two trained together and had fun, with Yatra learning some tips from one of the best players of all time. Getting trained by the one and only,” wrote Yatra. “To play with the world #1 Carlos Alcaraz. See you on Stars of the Open on August 23rd!”

Alcaraz and Yatra played against Frances Tiafoe and the Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler. After a tough and long match, the two came out on top. At one point in the match, Alcaraz said, “Let’s talk in Spanish so they don’t understand us.”