Nadal celebrates 15th anniversary of first time he was ranked as #1 tennis player in the world

Rafael Nadal is celebrating. 15 years ago today, the tennis player was 22 years old and became the number one tennis player in the world. Nadal acquired this ranking while playing at the Beijing Olympics, defeating the Chilean player Fernando González and taking home the gold.

©GettyImages



Rafael Nadal at the Beijing Olympics

Reaching the number one spot in ATP rankings is no easy feat; in order to get there, tennis players must win a certain number of titltes. Over the course of Nadal’s season, he acquired seven titles, of which five were in a row, including the Grand Slams Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Over the course of his impressive career, Nadal has won 22 Grand Slams and 14 French Open titles, a record that’s yet to be surpassed.

Nadal’s vacation

Following an injury, Nadal has been taking some time off from participating in tournaments and Grand Slams. Most recently, he was photographed on vacation with his wife and child, with them all enjoying themselves in Greece.

Numerous fans spotted Nadal and asked to take photos with him. “And despite the fact that the 37-year-old Spaniard is a huge figure in world sport, he is very approachable. He didn’t refuse to take a picture with anyone who asked him to, even if he was in the supermarket!” said a Greek news outlet. Some fans even photographed him and his wife Mery Perello as they went on a walk, with both of them holding hands and taking in their surroundings.

