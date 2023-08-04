Roger Federer reveals why Rafa Nadal was so difficult to beat

Roger Federer has shared just why Rafa Nadal was one of his toughest opponents. The Swiss player, who retired from playing tennis professionally last year, revealed to one of his students one of Nadal’s great strengths when contrasted with how own style of playing tennis.

While practing with a young girl he was asked to name a player that he struggled the most while playing against. “I struggled against Rafa the most,” he said. “Yeah, just because of his topspin and lefty, you know.” He then returned the question to the girl. “Do you like playing against lefties?” he asked, with her replying concisely that she didn’t. “There you go!” said Federer.

Federer and Nadal’s relationship

Despite having one of the world’s most famous and beloved sports rivalries, Federer and Nadal are close friends, and have an immense amount of respect for one another. “At first they just had a lot of respect for each other.,” revealed Federer’s coach Ivan Ljubic. “Over time, they realized that they share many special moments. And that they are on the same wavelength. It clicked. If Rafa calls Roger tomorrow and asks him something, he will do it for him. Vice versa too. I think it’s beautiful that they have such a good relationship.”

Following Federer’s retirement, Nadal shared a lengthy and emotional post where he reminisced about their story together. “Dear Roger, my friend and rival,” reads the post. “I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

The message was accompanied by multiple photos of the two of them together, playing against eachother over the past decades.

