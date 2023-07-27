Rafa Nadal shares the first picture with his wife and baby

Rafa Nadal, his wife Mery Perelló, and their newborn, Rafa, have shared their first image together. The family is on a trip to Greece and appears to be enjoying the gorgeous views together as they enjoy one of their first family trips together.

The photo was shared on Instagram and shows Nadal holding their baby while Perelló stands next to him. The three look ahead in front of them while the camera captures them from the back. “Holidays,” he captioned the post, adding in a waving emoji.

Earlier this month, Nadal celebrated the historic Wimbledon win of Carlos Alcaraz, the 20 year old Spanish tennis player who beat Novak Djokovic in a stunning match. He shared an Instagram post where he wrote a lengthy caption for Alcaraz, calling him a “champion.”

“Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz. You’ve given us a great joy today and I’m sure our Spanish tennis pioneer Malona Santana has cheered you on to welcome you as another Wimbledon member, a group you’re joining today. I send you a big hug. Enjoy this moment!”

Alcaraz revealed that Nadal had sent him an encouraging text before the match. “He sent it to wish me luck for the final, and I appreciate it,” he said in a press conference. “That someone like him, an idol of my childhood and who continues to be so, sends you strength and luck for the most important moment of your life is something to admire.”

Nadal’s tennis break

Earlier this year, Nadal explained the reason why he was taking an extended tennis break. He revealed that he’d had some surgery following an injury he obtained at the Australian Open. Despite the discomfort, he made it clear that everything was healing correctly. He also made it clear that next year might be his last as a tennis professional. "You never know how things will turn out, but my intention is that next year will be my last year,” he said in a news conference.

