Rafael Nadal’s Father-in-Law, Miquel Perelló passes away at 63

In the midst of his recovery from injuries that have prevented him from playing in the Madrid Masters 1000 tournament, Rafael Nadal is facing another difficult moment in his personal life. In recent hours, the family announced that his wife’s father, Mery Perelló, passed away. According to reports, his father-in-law, Mr. Miquel Perelló Más, died on Thursday, April 20th, after suffering from a long illness that ended his life at 63 in Mallorca ¡HOLA! Spain reported that the funeral is currently being attended by family and loved ones.

Mery Perelló está de luto por la pérdida de su padre

Our sister publication reports that Miquel Perelló, who was a prominent businessman in the construction sector, was a beloved figure in Mallorca and was always focused on his construction company. Miquel is survived by his wife, María Pascual, and their only daughter, Mery Perelló. Like his daughter, Miquel lived a low-key life and stayed away from the spotlight, despite his son-in-law’s international fame.

It is expected that the tennis player and his wife will attend the funeral, which will take place at the Parc de l’Auba funeral home in Manacor, Mallorca, where they will bid their final farewell to Mery’s father. A religious service will then be held at the Parroquia de Cristo Rey. Rest in peace.

Mery has been Nadal’s great support, and now he will be by his side in these hard times

Still unable to return to the courts

The passing of Mery Perelló‘s father adds to an unfortunate streak of events that have overshadowed Rafael Nadal’s days. Just 24 hours before the passing of his father-in-law, the tennis player announced via a message on his social media that due to the severity of his injuries, he is still not in a condition to play, and will therefore miss the Madrid Masters 1000 tournament, which will take place from April 26th to May 7th.

Hola a todos. Hace un tiempo que no me comunico directamente con vosotros. Han sido unas semanas y unos meses difíciles. Como sabéis me hice una una lesión importante en Australia, en el Psoas. pic.twitter.com/m0TbsGFn5t — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 20, 2023

Through his social media, Rafa shared the sad news in a series of messages. “In principle, the recovery period was supposed to be six to eight weeks, and we are already at week 14. The reality is that the situation is not what we expected. All the medical recommendations were followed, but the progress has not been as we were initially told.”

“We are in a difficult situation. Weeks are passing by, and I had hoped to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career, such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros, and so far, I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona,” he said. “Unfortunately, I will not be able to play in Madrid. The injury is still not healed, and I cannot work as much as I need to compete.”