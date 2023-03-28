Mary posed with the winners of the awards, who looked proud. The sports category winner was the Impulse Project of the Casal dels Infants which aims to improve the physical and mental health of adolescents in the municipality of Salt (Girona); In education, El Arca de Valencia was awarded, which is an association that supports people from the neighborhoods of Nazaret and La Punta who face inequality; in health and well-being, the award went to Lo Que De Verdad Importa for supporting our elders and valuing their stories and wisdom; in social innovation, Mamás en Acción was awarded for supporting children who are sick and alone in the hospital; Finally, in development cooperation, the work of the Kirira Foundation’s was recognized, which has been fighting to eradicate female genital mutilation in Kenya since 2007.