Rafael Nadal had the support of his family yesterday for the first edition of the Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards. Taking place at the Es Baluard Museum, in Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina, the awards recognized the work of five social initiatives in different areas: sports, education, health and well-being, social innovation, and development cooperation. In collaboration with Telefónica and Unesco, each awardee received 15,000 euros to continue working on their projects, and a trophy, per HOLA!
