Rafa Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, cries after he hurts himself in match

Rafael Nadal has said goodbye to the first Grand Slam of the season. In his most recent match, playing against Mackenzie McDonald, the Spanish tennis player had to ask for medical assistance, worrying his coach and his wife, Mery Perello, who cried in the stands.

The video was shared by Eurosport’s Instagram, and it shows Nadal pausing mid-game to get some medical assistance. Then, as he left the court, the camera films his Perello in tears.

Luckily, Nadal made it back to the court and was able to complete the remainder of his game. “I noticed something on my hip and it was over,” he said following the game. “I can’t say I’m not mentally destroyed because I would be lying.”

“I’ve had a problem with my hip for some years ago and I’ve experienced more pain over the past three days, but it wasn’t affecting me when playing,” he said, explaining his injury further. “I have to wait and do more tests and see what is going on.”

©GettyImages



Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open

This Grand Slam marks the first time when Nadal is accompanied by his wife and child, who was born three months ago. “I’m grateful to have the chance to be with them today in Australia,” he said over the first days of the tournament. “Being months outside of my home as a father at this stage of my career would be very difficult.”

Nadal was also accompanied by his mother, Ana Maria Parera, and his sister, Maribel.