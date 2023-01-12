Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy he is to become a father. Like most parents with a newborn, he admitted it was difficult for him to leave the house, but now that he is a few months old, they are enjoying their time together in Australia.

©GettyImages



Rafa ha confesado estar muy feliz por su paternidad

The family of three flew to Sydney, where the tennis player is participating in the Australian Open, in Melbourne. They look like they are making the most of their time when he’s not on the court in the beautiful country. It’s one of the few times Nadal has appeared in public with his son, and he held him close.

Our sister magazine ¡HOLA! Spain published images of Rafa with his family in Australia. We have seen the athlete’s fierceness on the court, but his new role as a father shows his tender side. As paparazzi snapped photos, Rafa held his baby close against his chest, protecting him.

Little Rafa’s outfit was perfect for the outing his famous father planned. They took advantage of his day off to enjoy one of his passions: sailing.

The family was spotted in Sydney Bay as they boarded a boat.Nadal is a known lover of the sea, and it looks like it’s a hobby he’s excited to share with his son from an early age.