Rafa Nadal says he is waiting to see if his baby son is right-handed or left-handed

Rafa Nadal and his wife, Maria Perelló, welcomed their first child in 2022. A baby boy named after him; born on October 8. “We are very happy, and everyone is very well,” said the athlete at the time, as reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola!

Although the couple is very private, the beloved soon-to-be retired tennis player has shared details about his life as a dad, including how he has been adapting and “living as normally as possible.“

“Somehow, being this the first, there is more concern and attention than what happens when there are more children,” he added.

During an interview with Manu Carreño in El Larguero, from Cadena Ser, Nadal revealed his baby’s routine and personality. “At the moment it’s going well, I have him here sleeping; I have no problems,” he said, laughing.

Carreño also asked if the two-month-old baby was right-handed or left-handed. It is important to highlight that Nadal is the best left-handed player in tennis history. “Right-handed or left-handed? How is he doing?” the host joked.

“At the moment, I still don’t know,” the athlete replied.

“We will have to see when he picks up the first racket,” Carreño pointed out.

“We’ll see,” Nadal said.

Nadal acknowledged that 2022 had been a great year and is looking forward to next season. Soon he will be saying goodbye. “I don’t know how much time I have left; I don’t know what can happen tomorrow, but hey. What I do know is that I’m still happy doing what I do and that I’m excited to start a new season,” he confessed.

“If I see myself with options, well, I’m still here; in a way, I’m a competitor, and I enjoy that. People think I’m obsessed with winning and winning. And it’s not like that. If it can be said in some way, I am obsessed with competing,” he added.