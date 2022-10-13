Rafa Nadal talks about fatherhood for the first time

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló just became parents.

Perelló gave birth to Rafa, the couple’s first child, on October 8. According to Nadal, the experince has been nothing short of joyful.

Nadal shared his first statement regarding parenthood on Twitter. “Hello everyone. After a few days and a lot of loving messages, I wanted to thank you all. We’re very happy and we’re all doing well. I send you all a big hug,” he wrote.

The baby’s arrival occurred in a month that was already important for the couple.

In October 19th, Nadal and Perelló will celebrate their third anniversary. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by all manner of guests, among them, the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more.