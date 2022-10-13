Rafa Nadal talks about fatherhood for the first time

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló just became parents.
Perelló gave birth to Rafa, the couple’s first child, on October 8. According to Nadal, the experince has been nothing short of joyful.
Nadal shared his first statement regarding parenthood on Twitter. “Hello everyone. After a few days and a lot of loving messages, I wanted to thank you all. We’re very happy and we’re all doing well. I send you all a big hug,” he wrote.
The baby’s arrival occurred in a month that was already important for the couple.
In October 19th, Nadal and Perelló will celebrate their third anniversary. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by all manner of guests, among them, the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more.
Over the course of the last weeks of her pregnancy, Mery Perelló was interned at a hospital in Mallorca, where she was accompanied by her closest friends and family. Nadal, who had at the time lost at the US Open, spoke in a press conference about the need to return to his family. “I need to go back. I have things that are much more important than tennis to tend to,” he said.
Still, despite the birth of their child, Nadal remains compromised to his tennis career and doesn’t expect much disturbances. “The way in which life changes, I don’t know, because I’ve never had this experience, but I don’t expect any changes in my professional life,” he said in a press conference.
On November 23rd, he’s scheduled to play Casper Ruud in Argentina.